Pushing the opposition over the edge

A reaction was inevitable

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a meeting of party spokespersons and some key ministers, lamented that the opposition had attempted to secure an ‘NRO’ from him by not supporting the Treasury’s legislation. The fact that so far all crucial FATF bills that have been presented in both the lower and upper Houses of Parliament have passed with practically no attempt by opposition parties to create unnecessary obstacles seems to escape Mr Khan. His assertion therefore, that an attempt to blackmail the government had been made by opposition parties who wanted to ‘hide their theft’, is just another display of the severe distrust and contempt that is felt for the latter. Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz has now pointed his guns towards PML(N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif, who until recently had been in relative seclusion from active politics but has now started engaging other opposition leaders to unite against the ruling party. Mr Faraz has alleged that Mr Sharif ‘fled abroad feigning his illness’ although it was the Punjab government’s doctors that confirmed his medical condition as being untreatable in Pakistan and the Federal government that removed his name from the ECL to allow him to fly to London. In the absence of an extradition treaty with the UK, Pakistan approaching its government for Mr Sharif’s return, will simply not work as has been proven in the case of MQM supremo Altaf Hussain and PML(N) leader Ishaq Dar.

It was the recent showdown between PML(N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and the Punjab Police outside NAB headquarters in Lahore that finally ignited some form of retaliation on part of the father-daughter duo, with the latter alleging the incident was pre-planned to physically hurt her and the former breaking his silence. This was perhaps an eventuality as the PTI government through NAB has been relentless in pursuing multiple cases against opposition leaders while resisting any move to find common ground. The PTI must be reminded that in any normally functioning democracy it is the core responsibility of the opposition to criticize the government and its policies. It is a shamelessly hypocritical position for the PTI to maintain that on one hand, while it was in the opposition, pursued an unforgivingly aggressive putsch against the PML(N) government and now in power, it is using every possible tool at its disposal to silence whoever challenges it inside and outside Parliament. This is an untenable equation that is bound to create problems only for the government. The sooner the PM and his party realize this, the better.