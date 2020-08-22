Punjab decides to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday decided to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ in several areas of the province for a period of two months to prevent the resurgence of deadly coronavirus which has played havoc across the world.

Under micro smart lockdown, small localities such as one building with multiple units or small neighbourhoods would be sealed. It must be noted that micro smart lockdown is being implemented in streets and small localities as per instructions of the federal government.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 99 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,057.

According to official figures released by Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday, no death related to the contagion was reported during the last 24 hours. The number of people who have succumbed to the disease in the province stands at 2,188.

As many as 857,216 samples have been tested in the province to detect Covid-19 infection so far, whereas the number of people recovered from the infection has surged to 91,134.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completed weeded out.