President felicitates Turkey on Black Sea gas discovery

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has congratulated the Turkish leadership and people as the country announced making the biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea.

The number of gas reserves in the discovered field could meet Turkey’s total gas consumption for seven to eight years without any additional gas imports.

In the felicitation message, the President said Pakistan must congratulate their friends, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey, on their biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea. He said friends revel and rejoice in the happiness and prosperity of friends.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey discovered its biggest-ever natural gas field holding 320 billion cubic meters (11.3 trillion cubic feet) in the Black Sea, and more could be found as the country works to provide it by as soon as 2023.

If the gas can be commercially extracted, the discovery could help Ankara cut its current dependence on imports – from countries such as Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan – for a substantial amount of its energy needs.

“Turkey has realised the biggest natural gas find of its history in the Black Sea,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey aims to become a net energy exporter.