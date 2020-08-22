﻿ Permitting Nawaz to travel abroad compromised PTI narrative: minister | Pakistan Today

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 1 second ago)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday lamented the decision to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel to London for medical treatment, saying the decision caused a great setback to his party’s narrative, as well as the process of accountability.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry said approaching the British government for the repatriation of the PML-N supreme leader and an inquiry into medical reports were steps in the right direction.

“Those who played a role in the preparation of the fake reports, they should be turned into examples,” said the minister.

