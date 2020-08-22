Permitting Nawaz to travel abroad compromised PTI narrative: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday lamented the decision to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel to London for medical treatment, saying the decision caused a great setback to his party’s narrative, as well as the process of accountability.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry said approaching the British government for the repatriation of the PML-N supreme leader and an inquiry into medical reports were steps in the right direction.

نواز شریف کی واپسی کیلئے برطانوی حکومت سے رابطہ اور میڈیکل رپورٹس کی انکوائری درست فیصلے ہیں، تحریک انصاف کے بیانئے اور احتساب کے عمل کو نواز شریف کی لندن روانگی نے شدید دھچکہ دیا ، جعلی رپورٹس کی تیاری میں جن لوگوں کا کردار ہے ان کو نشان عبرت بنانا چاہئے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 22, 2020

“Those who played a role in the preparation of the fake reports, they should be turned into examples,” said the minister.