Opposition in no position to start any movement against the govt: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday called out the opposition again calling them “dead and tired”, saying that it was in no position to start any movement against the government.

“The opposition has so far been unable to organise their All Parties Conference (APC) and with Muharram going on it would be impossible to hold it,” Rashid briefed the media at the Railways Headquarters on Saturday.

The railways minister further criticised the opposition saying that the (Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl) do not trust each other.

“Fazl wants a written statement from PML-N and PPP, but the PML-N will never give him anything in writing,” Rashid said.

He added, “Shehbaz Sharif will make speeches but will never give anything in writing.”

“I assure you that no matter what Maulana [Fazl] does, he will not be able get what he wants from PPP and PML-N, the railways minister said. “Both the parties are in search of an NRO, but I can tell you Imran Khan will never give them an NRO,” he restated.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, Rashid said that it will not be an easy task as they could not even bring Ishaq Dar and Suleman Shehbaz back to the country.

“We are trying to bring him [Nawaz] back so he could face his trial,” Rashid added.

He added that, under the leadership of Imran Khan, the government will complete its constitutional tenure and that the opposition is not in any position to start a movement against the government.