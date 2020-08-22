Nawaz Sharif to be brought back by NAB  

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to approach the accountability court to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in a reference accusing him of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana, sources said.

The anti-graft body has also decided to inform the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that PML-N supremo is absconding. The bureau will file an appeal in IHC for implementation on Nawaz’s sentence in Al Azizia reference, said NAB sources.

The anti-corruption watchdog said that Nawaz Sharif is an absconder now because the bail granted to him has become ineffective.

Sources further said that the NAB is planning to work towards deporting Nawaz Sharif by approaching the British government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Nawaz Sharif was granted bail because of medical reasons and he has been in London since then.

The accountability court of Islamabad had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif over his absence in the trial proceedings in Toshakhana case and had also initiated the process to declare him a proclaimed offender.

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz yesterday said that government will bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Shibli Faraz, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that Nawaz Sharif had departed to London for six months by presenting an excuse for his precarious health conditions, however, he neither undergoes any medical test nor sends his health reports sought by the Punjab government.