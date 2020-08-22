NAB says Abbasi received Rs736m in LNG terminal contract illicitly  

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a supplementary reference accusing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of receiving Rs736 million (excluding salary) after the LNG terminal contract was awarded.

The NAB filed a supplementary reference against the former prime minister in the LNG terminal reference filed on August 6, accusing him of being involved in money laundering.

The NAB has claimed that Khaqan has failed to provide a reasonable explanation of how and why Rs560 million out of Rs736 million were transferred to his son Abdullah Khaqan’s account by him.

Abbasi, along with his brother and former finance minister Miftah Ismail, has been accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-1 contract through fraudulent means.

Abbasi had assumed the PM Office from August 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018, after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

From 2013 to 2017, unexplained deposits of Rs1.4 billion and Rs1.2 billion were made to Abbasi and his son’s bank accounts.

The reference is currently under review and upon approval by the registrar’s office, it will be sent to the accountability court.

Abbasi has responded by claiming that he is being politically victimized by NAB in the case however, he is yet to issue a formal reply.

PSO ILLEGAL APPOINTMENTS CASE

Abbasi is also charged with illegally appointing Sheikh Imran ul Haq as managing director of PSO and Yaqoob Sattar as the deputy manager (finance) during his tenure as the minister of petroleum and natural resources from June 7, 2013 to July 28, 2018 on August 5, 2020.

NAB has claimed that Sheikh Imran ul Haq received a salary of Rs4.95 million every month, while Yaqoob Sattar earned Rs2.7 million per month, and their appointments caused a Rs1.38 billion loss to the national exchequer.

NAB stated that that Sheikh Imran ul Haq had no prior experience in the field of oil marketing and his appointment was completely based on favouritism. The bureau claims that the appointment violated all the rules and laws set by the Supreme Court for managing directors and chief executive officers of public sector enterprises.

The PML-N leader, however, pleaded his innocence in the case.