NAB decides to bring back ‘absconder’ Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to approach an accountability court to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in a reference accusing him of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana, it emerged on Saturday.

Sharif has been residing in London since November last year after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended for eight weeks his sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference and granted him permission to fly abroad for medical treatment. While any extension in the duration of his stay abroad was subject to a review of his latest medical reports, Sharif, the government claims, failed to update authorities on his health.

Multiple reports suggest the bureau has also decided to inform the IHC that PML-N supreme leader is absconding. The agency will file an appeal in IHC for implementation on Nawaz’s sentence in the Al-Azizia case.

According to the anti-corruption agency, the bail granted to the former premier had become ineffective, and he was an absconder now for having missed repeated summons in the Toshakhana case.

According to APP, the watchdog will also approach the United Kingdom government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the deportation of former prime minister.

The accountability court of Islamabad had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif over his failure to attend the trial proceeding in the Toshakhana reference and had also initiated the process to declare him a proclaimed offender.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that the government will bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.