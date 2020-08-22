Mountains crossed, many a mile to go

A gruesome outlook gradually giving way to hope and promise

“All men make mistakes, but a good man yields when he knows his course is wrong, and repairs evil. The only crime is pride.”

Sophocles: ‘Antigone’

The PTI government has completed two years in power. These have been difficult times with some monumental challenges encompassing a possible default looming, the scourge of corruption having penetrated all echelons of power, rampaging incompetence of institutions and a broadly-orchestrated subversive propaganda against Prime Minister Khan’s agenda of change.

The extent of the problem was so gruesome that it could not be sorted out by administering cosmetic changes alone. The malady required multiple surgical procedures with each raising the prospect of collapse. The entire governmental edifice stood on wobbly foundations, reducing Pakistan to a haunting skeleton compared to what it used to be a few decades ago. The immediate challenge was not only to raise the benchmark of governance, but to make it people-centric because the criminal indulgences of the former ruling elite had resulted in woeful deprivations inflicted upon a vast majority of the vulnerable communities.

It takes immense courage, unwavering dedication and resolute perseverance to bring about change– qualities which are now embedded in the policy making paradigm. A comprehensive reform programme is underway to transport the country into new vistas of progress

Prime Minister Khan inherited a bankrupt country which had been skinned to its bones by vast varieties of parasitical configurations wearing deceptive apparels. Huge amounts were due to be paid in lieu of interest on loans taken by the country, with the total debt outlay doubling during a mere ten years of the Sharif and Zardari rules.

With the entire structure virtually collapsing, the path to recovery was full of pitfalls. In spite of this, there has been a steady but considerable progress. In addition to paying off huge debts on a regular basis with a staggering $15 billion cleared in the first year of incumbency alone, a concerted effort for reform was launched. Significant reduction in expenses has been recorded. Simultaneously, tax filers have increased by 30 percent, tax collection went up by 17 percent and current account deficit came down by 79 percent. Foreign direct investment (FDI) increased to a record $2.1 billion. There was stability recorded in State Bank reserves and the government successfully refrained from borrowing any money from the institution. With the stock market flourishing, the international indicators were encouraging with Moody’s and Fitch’s reaffirming Pakistan’s stable economic outlook.

The country recorded phenomenal success in its fight against covid-19. Prime Minister Khan’s policy of smart lockdown, in preference to a complete shutdown, paid massive dividends in the end so much so that he is being internationally referred to as the leader in battling the deadly scourge. The Prime Minister was resolute in his compassionate approach towards the poor in spite of a vile and venomous campaign launched by the parties of the opposition against him, led by the PPP in Sindh. Simultaneously, the government launched the largest ever relief operation in the history of the country with Rs. 1,200 billion distributed among 16 million families from the poorest and marginalised communities throughout Pakistan – a programme which has been widely acclaimed throughout the world for its transparency and effectiveness. Relief was also provided in gas and electricity bills as well as in debt repayment.

Multiple other programmes were launched under the Ehsaas umbrella to bring relief to the people. Introducing Shelter Homes and Health Insurance Policy are huge steps for the welfare of the poor. Most importantly, the component of compassion has been made integral to every project which is conceived in the country. This reflects a sea change from the past when policies were tailored to promote the interests of the beneficiary elite alone which, inevitably, mauled the legitimate interests of those in need.

After a gap of almost five decades, major hydel power generation projects have been launched to provide affordable electricity to the consumers. The IPPs were a source of minting mammoth commissions by the leaders of PPP and PML(N). In the process, deals were signed rendering the state hostage in the power producers’ grip. It speaks volumes of the grit and commitment of the Prime Minister that, after prolonged negotiations lasting one-and-a-half year, an MoU has been signed with the IPPs which would greatly alter the nature of these one-sided contracts.

The foreign policy front has been a difficult one with acute challenges emerging after the unilateral actions in the Indian occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Khan announced early on that he would be the ambassador of the Kashmiri people. He has lived up to that promise by raising the issue at every conceivable forum including his groundbreaking address before the UNGA. He has spoken to the world leaders about the gross human rights violations inflicted upon the beleaguered Kashmiri people who are being systematically subjected to humiliation, torture and death. Opening up to other emerging countries and stakeholders in the international arena as well as accessing new friends in the Muslim world has generated appetising prospects for forging new partnerships and helping Pakistan gain further strategic depth.

Prime Minister Khan has also taken the lead in his environment protection initiative with his million-tree tsunami commanding international headlines. Pakistan’s ranking as the top destination among 20 leading tourism places in 2020 is a matter of pride which reflects the transition that it has made after a wave of terrorism that swept across for a whole decade.

The one front where the government has been found wanting has been its inability to control the prices of essential commodities. In spite of strenuous efforts, these prices have continued to rise in the last many months reflecting the hold of the criminal mafias and cartels which have mushroomed in the country owing to decades of patronage from the former ruling elite. In spite of the fact that a key institution of the state has raised obstacles impacting quick progress, Khan remains resolute in dismantling the vicious stranglehold which these illicit fabrications administer. It may take a while, but these blood-sucking parasites will be eliminated.

The most important change which has occurred in the last two years is the acute awareness and sensitivity which people have developed regarding how mercilessly this country has been ravaged by the beneficiary elite and how remorselessly their rights have been trampled upon by the self-serving gangs masquerading as ‘democratic’ rulers. The veil they were hiding behind is cast off. Their antics and wicked machinations have been laid bare.

What has been absolutely disappointing is the role which the opposition conglomerate has played in its effort to sabotage the change. With their brand of politics surviving on life-support system, they exude desperation in continually injecting high doses of venom into the political realm. The government may have to change course to comprehensively expose the horrendous crimes of these political charlatans. By engaging them to conduct essential legislative business, the government has ‘dignified’ these criminal gangs who first damaged the state by looting it, and are now damaging it by trying to save their illicit graft. Their 34-point agenda for securing an NRO is public knowledge now. The government should not be blackmailed. Instead, it should expose the entire sickening repertoire of their crimes and hold them accountable.

Yes, Pakistan is changing and its scent imbibed by every breathing soul:

“Wafting through the morning air,

From whence echo the spring songs clear?”