Ministries, departments urged to comply with resolution on finality of prophethood

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has asked the federal and provincial ministries and other governmental departments to write “Khatim-un-Nabiyyeen” (last prophet) along with the name of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in official documents, books and wherever the holy name was used.

A notification, while recalling a National Assembly resolution in this regard, called on the authorities to comply with the resolution. The House in June last unanimously adopted a resolution, presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The notification should be published in the next issue of the Gazette of Pakistan, the notification further added.