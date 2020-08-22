Medium-level flooding in Chenab feared

CHENAB: Local authorities feared medium-level flooding in River Chenab on Saturday as the water level is soaring in the river at Head Marala.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot has directed concerned departments and the settlements along the river to take precautionary measures in view of likely flooding in Chenab.

The River Chenab flow coming from Head Marala will pass through Chiniot on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said in a statement.

According to officials, the river water level at Head Marala has reached 100,000 cusecs due to discharge of water in the river from India without prior intimation.

India has released 100,000 cusecs of water from its Salal Dam into Chenab and the floodwater is expected to reach Head Marala in Pakistan. The water discharged in Chenab could enhance the water level in the river to 220,000 cusecs.

The authorities have apprehensions of medium-level flood at Head Marala point, while Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Gujrat districts could also be affected by the floodwater. The areas of Chiniot and Jhang could also be affected by the flooding in Chenab.

Earlier, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner said that all departments concerned had been alerted to deal with any emergency situation. He said that the district administration is keeping round-the-clock check and monitoring flood situation in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore earlier predicted medium to high floods in the nullahs of Rivers Chenab and Ravi, River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) and flash flooding in the local nullahs/streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, besides urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions during the next three days.