Karachi floods: Sindh govt to install screens across city that show Lahore, parts of India also flooded

In the latest step to provide relief work in the water-inundated parts of Karachi, the Sindh government has decided to install video screens at various parts of the city, showing how parts of Lahore, and parts of India titled Lahore, are also flooded.

“A commendable step by the Sindh government,” tweeted Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, senior PPP gene possessor. “This is exactly the sort of thing that the people of Karachi need to see when they are complaining against the apathy of the Sindh government.”

“[laughing so hard that tears come out emoji] [laughing hard with eyes closed emoji],” she tweeted further. “[person dead because eyes replaced by two Xs emoji.]”

The move has been met with a positive response by the people of the provincial capital.

“Our entire street is flooded and one of the kids of our neighbourhood is in the hospital because he was electrocuted,” said Ilyas Buneri, a resident of Kemari Town in the Karachi West District. “But ever since I saw the giant screen that is visible from our rooftop, showing Ichra and Shah Almi that is also flooded, my mind has been put at ease.”

“Also Jallundhar, India which, though not quite Lahore, is also flooded, so that puts my mind at ease.”