HEC approves Rs10.3m grant for Covid-19 research project

LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approved Rs10.3 million research grant for a -year-long project of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) that is directed towards tracing “immunological, viral and genetic basis of Covid-19 in local patients”.

The approved funding is a part of the Rapid Research Grant Initiative, initiated by HEC under a partnership with the World Bank.

Dr Shah Jahan, the principle investigator of the project, said that besides other things, his team aims to find out whether genetics act as a determining factor on the severity of Covid-19 symptoms on a human body.

“Genetics can explain why some Covid-19 patients fare worse than others,” he said, adding that his project would mainly focus on immune pattern and genetics of local patients.

He further said that many factors were involved in the pathogenesis of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including host immunity and genetic response to viral infection.

UHS Immunology Department head Prof Nadeem Afzal, who is one of the investigators, elaborated that the immune system could react to viruses, partially because of specific genes that helped cells spot unfamiliar bugs when they entered the body.

The genes, known as human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes, contained instructions to build proteins that bind to bits of a pathogen; those proteins serve as warning flags to alert immune cells.

The immune cells once trained to recognise these bits, jumpstart the process of building antibodies to target and destroy the invasive germ.

“If someone was previously exposed to a virus and had the right HLA types then it is theoretically possible that they could also generate an earlier immune response against the novel Sars-CoV-2,” Prof Afzal said.

Dr Jahan said the immunological changes, antibodies level in different patients groups with HLA typing, Cytokines level and expression of genes involved in immunity would be studied in Covid-19 patients with mild and severe symptoms, who were hospitalised or otherwise, as compared to a normal, healthy population to find therapeutic targets and immune modulators that were important in coronavirus infection.

Dr Shah Jahan called UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram the real impetus behind the project, adding that the research would involve sequencing of Sars-CoV2 strains and host genes from different infection clusters in Punjab, including Islamabad, Peshawar Karachi, Lahore, Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Multan.