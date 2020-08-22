Govt IPP deal

The Government is patting itself for getting MOUs signed with IPP’s by claiming various technical details. But the people of Pakistan were told that the IPP’s have taken extra payments and everyone was expecting a return of this ‘cheated’ amount.

With the MOUs it seems that the current Government is legalizing the extra payments for a measly reduction in future payments. Ironically the IPP’s were constructed when US dollar rate was low, but with the new MOU’s the dollar rate is considered at current rates.

Since the capacity payments were made to cover the cost of the power plant over many years. The Government should simply calculate which IPP’s initial costs have been completed and than take over the Power plant under a new law. If the IPP’s have been cheating us than that can also be a reason for nationalizing them. In any case I for one am not satisfied with the current Government-IPP deal.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar