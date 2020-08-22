District admin seals 10 hotels in Kaghan after confirmation of Covid-19 cases

KAGHAN: After confirmation of 47 new Covid-19 cases in a hotel of Kaghan, including the entire staff and tourists, the administration has sealed 10 hotels in the valley.

According to the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) officials, during the last one week, 800 samples were collected from Kaghan where the entire staff of a hotel was found Covid-19 positive while the total number of cases found in the area was 47.

KDA officials confirmed that 10 hotels of Kaghan were sealed after the new wave of Coronavirus positive cases.

Health department officials said that hotels staff sample collections are yet to complete, after confirmation of the samples department would recommend closure of more hotels in the region.

The hotels of Kaghan were allowed to open following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) but unfortunately, hotel owners, staff, and moreover tourists are not adhering to the orders for their own safety which is a major cause of the new wave of Covid-19.