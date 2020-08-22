Court defers indictment after Sanaullah’s no show

LAHORE: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance on Saturday postponed the indictment of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan in a narcotics case against him after former minister failed to appear.

The court inquired about the PML-N leader as all other suspects were present during the hearing. Sanaullah’s counsel told the court that his client did not appear before the court due to a National Assembly session.

The defense filed an application for Sanaullah’s exemption from hearing which was accepted by the court.

The defense also asked for the statements the ANF recorded as evidence against the accused politician. A petition in this regard is pending in court and the suspects cannot be indicted until its decision, the counsel argued.

The court gave last chance to defense for arguments and adjourned the hearing till Sept 12.