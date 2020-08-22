Centre agrees to give 40pc of gas revenue to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the federal government has agreed to give 40pc of gas revenue to Balochistan.

According to the details, the province will get around Rs6 billion per annum as gas revenue after approving the proposal.

Officials of the power department said that Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Balochistan government will ink an accord in this regard soon. The provincial government will be given 40 percent revenue of the gas produced from Sui gas field.

PPL will also pay Rs20 billion arrears to Balochistan government after the agreement, said the officials.

Earlier on April 26, in a major development, the federal government had decided to revisit the National Finance Commission (NFC) award as well as the 18th amendment. The federal government had contacted several political parties in this regard, who had assured support to the centre for the changes in the NFC award and the 18th amendment.