A recurring pattern over decades

China-Pakistan entente

At a time when fresh attempt are on to encircle China, Pakistan stands by Beijing. Similarly, as Pakistan confronts India on Kashmir in a David-versus-Goliath situation besides facing economic downturn, China lends it a helping hand. The second strategic dialogue meeting between China and Pakistan proved fruitful for both the countries as they supported unreservedly each other’s core concerns: Kashmir, the CPEC, covid-19 and a terrorism-infested Afghanistan in the case of Pakistan, and Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong in the case of China.

China endorsed Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, while opposing any unilateral action that complicates the situation. It is now for Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir issue through imaginative methods instead of confining it to a few black days aimed only at educating Pakistanis about Indian atrocities.

The decisions taken regarding faster movement on the CPEC was overdue. The launch of two hydel power projects in quick succession in Azad Kashmir and a special economic zone (SEZ) in Faisalabad last month are early signs of the rejuvenation of the multi-billion-dollar programme. To ensure employment for millions of people rendered jobless due to a contracting economy and the covid-19 pandemic, the government needs to play an effective role that guarantees in-time completion of under-construction projects, improving the ease of doing business and providing incentives for investment.

It is in Pakistan’s interest to complete the CPEC at the earliest while maintaining amicable relations with the West, to which China has no objection. Taking note of Pakistan’s need for good relations with the USA, Its penchant for democracy and adherence to a free-market economy, Beijing supports Islamabad choosing a development path based on its national requirements.

The two countries also agreed to continue to jointly fight the pandemic and cooperate in developing a vaccine to defeat the virus. They also vowed to work together to help commence intra-Afghan negotiations at the earliest. China welcomed the second conference of the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism held in Islamabad a day before Pakistan’s delegation reached China. After the earlier reservations about the CPEC on the part of the Western lobby in PTI’s cabinet, the Mechanism comprising all major opposition parties, besides the ruling PTI, was badly needed.