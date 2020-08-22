A flawed mantra

The President’s lacklustre address

Two years of the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) being in power was celebrated by self-laudatory claims by the prime minister and his dream team. But President Arif Alvi’s address to the joint sitting of the parliament that coincidentally fell two days after PTI’s second anniversary in power was the icing on the cake.

As per the norm of the ruling party, the Mr. Alvi, in his endeavour to please his masters did not even make a pretence of sounding non-partisan. After the opposition’s walkout from the parliament the he was simply addressing his party.

In any case, the constitutionally mandatory address of the Head of State to the parliament is no great shakes in a parliamentary system where the head of the state is merely a figurehead. The speech is typically prepared by some mid-level officer in the prime minister office. And the president simply parrots it.

The prevalent system in Pakistan is generally termed as a hybrid. It is neither completely civilian nor military. Many matters of the state have been simply out-sourced to the military with a fig leaf of civilian oversight.

However, a president with some knowledge of the parliamentary system can improve the draft. No one forbids him to add his input to the speech. But Alvi, a former dentist from Karachi, neither has the capability nor any intention to tinker with the officially sanctioned draft.

But even from a technical point of view the speech was a disaster. For example, President Alvi, during the course of his speech simply omitted Iran while thanking those countries that had supported the Kashmir cause. However, he corrected himself after the speaker Asad Qaiser sent him a reminder to include Tehran in the list.

He also bungled the current account deficit which the PTI government rightly takes much credit for reducing it. Initially Alvi erroneously claimed that the current account deficit had been reduced to $8 billion but after being pointed out by some ministers he gave the correct figures that it had been reduced to $3 billion from $ 20 billion dollars.

Such faux pas by the highest level of the state at the country’s apical democratic forum betrays either a totally laid-back attitude both in the president’s office and the prime minister’s secretariat or a complete lack of interest. Amongst the attendees, the COAS general Qamar Javed Bajwa was conscious by his absence.

President Alvi’s lacklustre performance betrayed the same sycophantic and self-congratulatory attitude that has permeated the echelons of power.

In the three days post the government’s second anniversary, most of the federal ministers held media briefings narrating what a fantastic job they had done in their respective ministries. Dams, highways, power projects, bullet trains and a bustling economy were all on the cards and according to them great strides had already been made.

Cricketing analogies were used with abandon by the ministers to please their boss. According to Asad Umar the worst was already over and Khan was firmly entrenched at the crease poised to play a long innings.

It doesn’t matter that Khan was a specialist bowler and somewhat of an all-rounder. And if the cricket analogy is taken too far it can work both ways.

For example, a captain or for that matter a bowler or a batsman who consistently does not perform is eventually sent packing by the selectors. Unlike politics cricket has neutral umpires.

Nonetheless, it would be grossly unfair not to give credit to the government where it is due. There are divergent theories and conjectures on why Covid-19 cases have miraculously dropped in a matter of a few weeks.

Undoubtedly the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) and leading health experts have done a commendable job. This can be singled out as a major achievement of the government.

On the economic front some brownie points should be given to our economic managers for bringing a semblance of macroeconomic stability

Nevertheless, the overall situation leaves little room for complacency. According to latest figures the PTI government added Rs. 11.35 trillion of public debt in two years of its rule. This was more than what the much maligned PML-N government had borrowed in five years of its rule. Resultantly, Pakistan’s overall public debt has ballooned to Rs 36.3 trillion.

Another indication of the dire straits is the record high rate of inflation in the country, especially in the food sector. Pakistan’s July inflation rate was at a four-month high of 9.3 percent, up from 8.6 percent the preceding month. Inflation on the ground is much higher by all accounts, sharply cutting into the common man’s budget.

Ever rising fuel prices, electricity charges and rising unemployment does not paint a rosy picture of the Pakistani economy. But various government spokespersons, instead of acknowledging the tough times the nation is going through, keep on parroting the ‘sab acha hai’(all is well) mantra.

It seems that the people of Pakistan live in a different Pakistan from their leadership. The simple question to ask is: are you better off today than two years ago? One does not have to be Einstein to know the answer.

Blaming it all on the past governments’ corruption and maleficence is an oft repeated excuse proffered by various government spokesmen. No doubt, neither the PPP regime nor PML-N were paragons of virtue. And admittedly the present government is bereft of any major scandal or scams.

But it is high time the government, instead of making excuses- that have become a broken record- for its poor performance starts delivering in major areas of governance. Hounding opposition figures through mostly politically motivated NAB (National Accountability Bureau) cases that rarely reach any logical conclusion leaves the anti-corruption watchdog with little credibility.

The higher courts, the political opposition and what is left of a free media have been urging the government to usher in a more even handed and equitable accountability law. The ruling party shamefacedly claims that it was the opposition that did not scrap the NAB law. Zardari and Sharif had consensually appointed the current NAB chairman.

Perhaps all true. But this does not give the government a carte blanche to blatantly engage in politics of vendetta. The Apex court declared recently that NAB was being used as a tool for political engineering.

The PTI government urgently needs a course resetting that it is obstinately unwilling to do.