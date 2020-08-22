627,995 tourists throng KP in nine days

PESHAWAR: Tourists throng picnic spots in upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as around 627,995 tourists visited the province between August 13 and August 21.

According to figures released by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tourism Department, out of a total of 627,995 tourists, 356,400 visitors reached Swat, 65,350 visited Mansehra, 9,800 tourists reached Lower Chitral and 3,460 visited picnic points in Lower Dir to refresh themselves.

The government allowed all major tourist spots to open after easing restrictions imposed due to coronavirus disease pandemic.

In an effort to promote tourism in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday last decided to transform five small dams into picnic points. According to details, Kundar Dam in Swabi, Jalozai Dam in Nowshera, Thand Dam in Kohat, Chattri Dam in Haripur, and Jhangra Dam in Abbottabad are being made as picnic points. The government has begun to transform five dams into picnic points to boost the tourism industry in the country.

Facilities of parking, restaurants, open cooking, solar system, spot fishing, and others will be provided to the visitors at the aforementioned sites.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country needs to divert attention towards tourism and bring forward its real potential. “We have to improve the situation at tourist spots across the country,” he said, adding that these places would promote the culture and traditions of the country locally and internationally.

“We will be providing improved facilities to tourists at these spots,” the Prime Minister said as such activity would improve economic activity and generate employment opportunities for locals.

The Prime Minister also directed the concerned authorities to properly utilize government infrastructure for promoting tourism in the country and stressed upon the need to effectively utilize historical places, governor houses, and guesthouses for the purpose.