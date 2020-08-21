WASHINGTON DC – In an unsurprising move, federal prosecutors in New York unsealed grand jury testimony against infamous Neo-Nazi and former sidekick to US President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon over a fraudulent Dam Fund.

Bannon, famously afraid of natural sun light, has been claiming credit for Trump’s election victory in 2016 and was last seen in Europe stirring up right-wing trouble across the continent. In his latest boondoggle, Bannon was involved in embezzling money that was collected to build a dam.

Prosecutors said that Bannon and Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage received millions of rupees through their ‘Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund’ initiative.

Bannon’s first and only comment, revealed to The Dependent, in the aftermath of the arrest reads, “They’ve got me, but I’ll take the actual culprits of the Dam Fund farce down with me!”

All four members of this criminal enterprise were arrested and are expected to be presented in court within a day.

QAnon has begun fundraising for their bail fund. The fundraising initiative in Pakistan is called ‘Anti-National Accusations Against Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund Fund’