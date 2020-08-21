Shibli Faraz thanks cabinet for highlighting govt’s two-year performance

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday said that efforts will be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation.

In a tweet, the minister thanked the cabinet members for becoming part of the campaign to highlight the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s two-year performance.

Shibli Faraz also thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the media for taking the message of the performance of the government to people.

Separately, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s relations remain steadfast as ever.

In a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki here on Friday, Shibli said, “Pak-Saudi ties are a relationship of hearts. We are determined to further build up these historic fraternal ties.”

The information minister reiterated that the people of Pakistan have great reverence for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. He also commended the arrangements made by Saudi government for Hajj this year despite difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and collaboration in the fields of media and culture. They also agreed on production of programs highlighting the life and achievements of Muslim heroes, depicting the true Islamic culture.