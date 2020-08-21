President Alvi’s rose-tinted glasses

Simply, the stand won’t wash

As Article 41 puts it, the President is the Head of State and represents the unity of the Federation. This requires that once elected he is to stay above the political fray. Generally those elected Presidents in democratic dispensations are nominated by the majority party which ensures that its loyalists get the top slot. In order to command the respect of the opposition, the President has to maintain a minimum vestige of impartiality.

The address by President Arif Alvi was an unabashed panegyric by a confirmed partisan. He even praised the PTI government for actions taken by previous governments, like fighting terrorism and providing shelter to Afghan refugees. He sought credit for something the PTI needs to apologise for, which is allowing taraweeh prayers despite important Muslim countries having restricted these in public. Within weeks, the price of the Ramzan-cum-Eid relaxation had become starkly clear: cases of the coronavirus soared, hospitals were overwhelmed and by June, infections reached 6,000 per day, and some days saw nearly 150 deaths.

The President is critical of the media for not highlighting “positive news”. He advances an odd argument. “If I have children, I will encourage them, let them know they have done a good job and that they can do better instead of telling them they have done this or that wrong.” Were PTI’s media/social media activists told to follow this policy when the PML(N) was in power?

The President conveniently overlooks the record-breaking unemployment in the country and skyrocketing prices of food items. The debacles, like India annexing Kashmir or making an entry in the Middle East at Pakistan’s expense, that happened during the PTI rule, do not matter to the President. Interestingly, he has no advice for the Foreign Office which takes a strong position on Saudi Arabia and the OIC, only to reverse it within days.

There were at least two embarrassing howlers in the President’s address. He maintained that the current account deficit was $8.5 billion, only to be corrected by the PM who said it was only $3 billion. While thanking the PM, President Alvi made the government culpable by maintaining that he was given the figure he had quoted. Again while complimenting friendly countries he forgot to mention Iran, till reminded by the National Assembly Speaker through a chit.