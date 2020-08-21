Pakistan sanctions 88 individuals linked with terrorist groups

ISLAMABAD: In a major step against terrorism, Pakistan on Friday imposed sanctions on more than 88 individuals associated with different terrorist groups, including Daesh, al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to details, the government has also seized the bank accounts and properties of the individuals in the country. They have also been banned from travelling abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 88 individuals were included in the terrorists’ list issued by the United Nations a few days back. In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) had said: “The sanctions are being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries will also follow suit.”

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting for reviewing the political, economic situation and progress of the legislations related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan.