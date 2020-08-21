Our world needs better humans

Value-education is also important

By: Noor Fatimah

When we trace the history of mass education, it can be seen that it was the by-product of the Industrial Revolution. Assembly-line manufacturing needed skilled, educated workers that could be trained in a ‘standardized’ fashion to obediently repeat identical steps. Since industries required citizens to turn into a steady supply of easily available labour that copied repetitive steps accurately, it was in the state’s interest to invest in mass education as a means of economic development. Therefore, schools were typically structured along assembly lines where instruction was transferred from the teacher to the students. Obedience to the rules and instructions was of paramount importance and rewards were mostly linked to reproducing information correctly.

With globalization and the technological boom, the educational landscape shifted. The burst of technology has made information readily available for consumption. Hence, in the 21st century, we need students who are problem solvers, not experts at reproducing information. The global coronavirus pandemic has been testament to the fact that schools need to concentrate on providing a value-based education that focuses on capacity building and character building such that students are capable of dealing with crisis, unpredictability and change. What is needed now is for students to practice skills that help them make sense of information, make connections to their own contexts and use this information in smart ways to find solutions.

Education in Pakistan has failed to keep up with the needs of the time. It is unfortunate that most of our assessments and formal examinations are still aligned with memory retention and reproduction of information. Additionally, most of the learning in our classrooms still happens in a teacher-centred setting where students are passive recipients and knowledge is transferred one-way from the teacher.

Instead of focusing on cramming information and reproducing learning materials, our education should be value-based and should facilitate students in their journey towards becoming thinkers and innovators.

All of this translates into a disconnect between our education system and the future needs of our generations. Pakistan’s education policy is fixated upon increasing enrolment and improving results, but the questions that arise are: What future awaits our graduates? Are the current skills that these students learn even relevant for the employers? Are these students cramming and replicating information when the world needs innovators? Policy makers in Pakistan should focus their immediate attention towards rethinking the goals and objectives of our education system.

I founded NoorGah, a non-profit school for underprivileged children in Lahore with a dream of bringing a small but meaningful change to society. Like most small-scale schools; NoorGah follows the Punjab Textbook Board Curriculum. However, I realized that the learning objectives and goals delineated in the curriculum are mostly memory-based and do not have the scope to push students to be critical thinkers. I asked myself: what was the purpose of providing education to these children? The purpose was to help them break the chain of poverty and improve their economic conditions through education. I wondered how I expected them to secure a better future for themselves when their education was teaching then to be passive receivers of knowledge and tests were mostly based on memory retention.

On my quest to find answers for NoorGah, I came across a book titled 21 Lessons for the 21st Century written by the famous historian Yuval Noah Harari. The book outlined the challenges that came with the digital age and access to instant information. Digitization has made data collection and structuring so easy, that most jobs of the current times will be redundant as humans become increasingly replaceable with machines. The author talks about the children of our generation and highlights that the jobs that they will be required to do, don’t exist in the world right now. Thus, to ensure that our children, their education and their skills are not outdated, the conversations we should be having must reflect the development trajectory of the current world we live in.

For me, meaningful change in society means that individuals are positive contributors to society. To be active members of Pakistani society, it is important that students develop the skills to aspire to be the best version of themselves and actively work towards realizing that goal. In order to facilitate this self-development in students at NoorGah, I focus on helping them develop skill sets that set them apart and make them human. I have introduced an add-on class on character building. I thought: what is the one thing that sets us apart from machines? Empathy. The basic essence of what it meant to be human. Schools in Finland and other Scandinavian countries have integrated value-education as part of their curriculum. Policymakers abroad believe that the best way to prepare children for an unpredictable and uncertain world is by instilling in them the values needed to make a better tomorrow for themselves and others.

For Pakistan, what is needed now is a reimagination of our education system. Currently our education system rewards behaviours that are outdated, and thus not commensurate with the needs of the world market. Instead of focusing on cramming information and reproducing learning materials, our education should be value-based and should facilitate students in their journey towards becoming thinkers and innovators. With global warming, climate emergencies, the refugee crisis and ongoing economic and political turmoil, the world needs children who think beyond borders and are problem solvers.