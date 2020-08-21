No point worrying about schools opening for children you only had because of social expectations: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, after solving the problem of O/A Level students, is now focusing on the problem of the schools opening for students for the next academic year, maintaining that he shouldn’t actually have to be worrying about any schoolchildren at all.

Addressing a press conference, Mehmood said that the parents’ concern about schools opening for their children is largely misplaced and superfluous given that they had those children owing to a combination of social expectation, peer pressure and the burden of customs.

“I’ve been told some private schools reopened from August 15, a month ahead of the timeline given by government officials – which means me. If the decision has already been taken, and there’s nothing that we can do about it, then I agree with the head of the entirely private schools association. Yes, we’re all willing to bear the risk,” Mehmood said.

“I believe this is a necessary step not only because of the fees that the schools desperately need, but also because I don’t know how long people can take children being home. The only comparable time I can think of is when they have their summer vacations and they spend those with their grandparents, not on top of the parents’ heads every single day,” he added.

“But can the parents send them to their grandparents’ house now? No, they are at risk. But you know what we can do? Send them back to F-ing school.”

Mehmood further said that parents are entirely to blame if the children fail to follow the government’s guidelines for the covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in school.

“Those people who are saying children will not follow SOPs, why haven’t you taught them any tameez? Why should private schools shoulder the responsibility for bad parenting?” he asked.

“In our times, if my father glared at me once I would be immobilised, but now kids don’t listen. Kids need to be given a spanking if they take their masks off.”

The education minister further maintained that schools opening could actually resolve other problems of Pakistan.

“If anything even if this helps spread the virus, it will only solve our issues with over population. Why? Do I sound harsh? How else do you think overpopulation is solved?” he said.

“I believe it is the right time to allow kids to get the F out of the house. Most of them can’t get sick anyway, but do you know who is sick? Sick and tired? Every Pakistani parent in the country,” he added.

“You pretend to, and also expect us to, actually care about the children, you only had because of social expectations.”