NAB summons Maulana Fazl’s brother for questioning

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Peshawar has issued a notice to Ziaur Rehman, a grade-19 officer and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother, to appear for questioning in graft cases on Aug 25.

The bureau has launched inquiries against him over his alleged involvement in illegal appointments and corruption in sale and purchase of government machinery during his appointment as Commissioner Afghan Refugees (CAR) KP.

He also faces allegations of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

Last month, the Sindh government had appointed Ziur Rehman the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s Central district, stirring controversy as opposition parties raised objections to his appointment and called for his removal at once.

Soon after, a blame game started between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the federal government over how Fazl’s brother found himself at the disposal of the provincial government with the former blaming the latter for transferring him to Sindh.