NA and Senate sessions give tribute to Hasil Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly members and Senators paid tribute to the late National Party Chairman Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who lost his battle to lung cancer this Thursday.

PML-N MNA Khwaja Asif appealed to the Speaker to obtain consent from the lower house for postponing the session in lieu of Hasil Bizenjo’s demise and paid his tribute to the principled politics of the senator.

PML-N’s Senator Mushahidullah Khan said that those who stick to their principles always remain alive in the hearts of the people, even after their death.

“It is normally very difficult for someone whose father is such a towering personality to carve out his own legacy,” he said, adding that despite that Hasil Bizenjo had managed to mark his own identity.

He added that the Bizenjo family had always voiced the truth and never thought about the price they would have to pay in return. “They did keep paying a price all their lives for telling the truth,” he said.

“Did you ever see hatred in his eyes for anyone? He was merciful and loving towards everyone,” said Mushahidullah. “Where do we find someone like Hasil?”

PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that Bizenjo lived on his own terms as he always said he would. “People like me, women, were always provided encouragement and support by Bizenjo,” she said. “He told me to remain steadfast and not listen to people who thought I did not belong in mainstream politics,” added the PPP senator.

Rehman compared Bizenjo with a ray of light at a time of darkness in Pakistani politics.

PTM MNA Moshin Dawar said it would be extremely hard for someone to replace Bizenjo and play his role in Pakistani politics. “I think this session [of the National Assembly] should be postponed to honour his memory,” he said, describing it as a ‘huge loss’ for the country.

“The lot of politicians that he belonged to are decreasing day by day in Pakistan,” he added.

PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar said that he had known the late politician for the past 20-22 years as a friend. “Ever since I stepped into politics, I was his friend,” he said. “Even to this day, I remember the things that he talked about with me.”

Kumar also paid tribute to Bizenjo, stating that those who performed good deeds, their names remain alive long after they are gone.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti said that the entire country is grieved by the loss of such a critical politician and that Balochistan had lost a great leader.

“I was in very close contact with him as home minister. Where he was in favour of dialogue, he was also a believer in the establishment of the writ of the state,” added Bugti.

The Balochistan home minister said that Bizenjo continued his great legacy. “The more we pay tribute to him, the less it is,” he added.