Motivating ourselves by watching highlights of legendary middle-order batsman Ertugrul Ghazi: Azhar Ali

SOUTHAMPTON – Legendary Turkish middle order batsman Ertugrul Ghazi is being used as motivator for the Pakistan team ahead of their must-win third Test clash against England, captain Azhar Ali said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old added that Ertugrul’s stroke play and man of the man performances are helping keep the team in a good state of mind despite the crushing disappointment of losing the first Test. After the washout in the second conquest, the third and final battle begins today on the same battlefield.

“Yes, I think there is no player who is not watching Ertugrul,” Azhar said on the eve of the match. “We’re all watching the highlights of the legendary middle-order batsman Ertugrul Ghazi to motivate ourselves.”

The Pakistani skipper especially lauded Ertugrul’s technique in tough conditions and urged the batsmen to learn from him.

“The highlights, the videos and even the images that you can see of him everywhere, they all show how perfect his grip was. His wrist work and hand-eye coordination were second to none,” Azhar said.

“We’re confident that even if we don’t draw level in the third and final Test, some of our boys are now equipped to create their own expansionist empires.”