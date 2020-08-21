Karachi rains

For the fifth time in around a month, Karachi lay in chaos in the aftermath of another spell of monsoon rains on Friday.

Flooded roads, power breakdowns, toppled trees, roads choked with traffic, damaged structures and authorities’ negligence and hollow promises – nothing was out of the ordinary for the city’s residents as heavy downpours lashed the metropolis.

For the earlier part of the day, the city sizzled as temperature soared past 39 degrees Celsius and sea breezes remained suspended. With humidity levels rising from 79 per cent to 89 per cent later in the day, the port city’s residents languished, anticipating that the predicted rainfall would add to their misery.

Their fears began unfolding at around 2pm, when the first smattering of raindrops hit the city. From a drizzle, it soon transformed into a torrential shower, accompanied by thunder and lightning, that continued to batter the city for as long as two hours, while some areas continued to experience intermittent showers after the initial heavy downpour.

Multiple roads, including Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi , Surjani Town , Waterpump , People’s Chowrangi,which disrupted traffic on thoroughfares in the apparent absence of Pre-emptive measures.

other localities worst affected on Friday included Orangi Town, North Nazimabad, Garden, Saddar, Burnes Road, , New Karachi, , Gulshan-e-Iqbal and others. Queues of vehicles stretching up to 10 kilometres were witnessed in many areas, leaving commuters frustrated while several vehicles ran out of fuel, adding to the predicament.

Meanwhile, the city’s electricity infrastructure crumbled under heavy showers once again as reports of over 600 feeders tripping, transformers malfunctioning and cables breaking surfaced, telling the tale of K-Electric’s (KE) failure.

Areas particularly affected by prolonged electricity suspension included Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Saddar, PIB Colony, Landhi, Malir,Surjani, New Karachi Korangi and Shah Faisal Colony, among others. Residents continued to struggle in the midst of heavy downpour, subsequent flooding and darkness, as electricity supply to most neighbourhoods remained suspended late into the night.

KE, however, claimed that it was necessary to shut down power due to water-logging in certain areas, adding that this created a risk of electrocution.

Arslan Khan

Karachi