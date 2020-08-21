Govt achieved big success despite facing different challenges: Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the house in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Thursday said although there were a lot of challenges for the government yet it achieved some big success, including controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, reduction in current account deficit and increasing foreign remittances.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said that the international community was acknowledging the government policies against coronavirus.

He said that the world’s financial institutions were praising the prudent economic policies of the country and all economic indicators were giving positive signals for strengthening of the national economy, adding that the government made hectic efforts in this regard.

The leader of the house said that the government would not be blackmailed from anyone and fully committed to fulfilling all promises which were made with the people during the general elections.

He said that although the government had handled coronavirus effectively, there was still a need to do a lot in the health sector.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition should have to listen to the president’s joint session address because it was not an ordinary address but had great importance.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies had unveiled the face of its secularism and destroyed the image of the larger democracy.

He said that India was isolated in the world now due to fascist policies of Modi’s government, adding Indian government was openly violating human rights and committing atrocities not only against unarmed Kashmiris but all the minorities which were living in India.

He said that Kashmiri people had raised their flag of independence despite facing barbarism of Indian forces against them in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).