Gender problems

Problems surrounding gender have always been present in our society. From Pakistan ranking the third last country on the Human Rights index, to the failure of exercising gender based laws. However as most of us think gender inequality is not just limited to men and women, but transgenders too; a large portion of our population which is largely stigmatised, and mostly ignored.

This was further highlighted when a transgender woman Julie, who happens to be an activist, was imprisoned based on a false allegation, and unlawfully kept in men’s jail despite her identifying as a woman. Her suspicious arrest took the social media by storm, since Julie had earned her self quite a rapport with social media activists for her ardour to blatantly state the truths about our society. Which were otherwise shunned into silence; issues like sectarian unrest, sexual exploitation of transgenders, and the prevalent class culture. The rage of her supporters resulted in her release after 7 days. However in the past even when she was not a social media sensation Julie had faught for injustices against her gender, which are far too many to state.

The question is how long will we, as a nation, continue to opress the voices of truth and justice into silence, rather than addressing the issue at hand. It is high time that the order of law should be implemented and hold accountable even the keepers of law (police), if they’re caught missusing. There needs to be further revision in law which cater to minorities whether gender based, race based or religion based.

Sakina Rizvi

Karachi