Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China discuss bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his Chinese counterpart on Friday and discussed bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest, a local news outlet reported.

The foreign minister is currently in China on a two-day official visit to attend the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

Qureshi, who is accompanied by senior officials, is leading the Pakistani delegation in the strategic dialogue. He is scheduled to return today (August 21), a statement from the Foreign Office on Thursday said.

In a video message released before his departure, Qureshi said he was going on a “very important trip to China” and that he had a discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan before leaving.

“I am leaving on a very important visit to China. I had a discussion with the prime minister regarding this visit yesterday. My delegation will represent the stance of the political and military leadership of the country. I am hopeful that my meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi will prove to be beneficial for both countries,” the foreign minister said.

According to the FO statement, the two sides were to discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.”