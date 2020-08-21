Demos in IOK against blasphemy, hooliganism by fanatics

SRINAGAR: People staged forceful protest demonstrations in Srinagar and other areas of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) against the blasphemous act by a BJP leader and hooliganism in the territory.

Call for the demonstrations was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. As soon as the Friday prayers culminated, people in large numbers took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, and other areas and held demonstrations and rallies against the sacrilegious remarks of the BJP stalwart, Satpal Sharma, and thrashing of the two Muslims by RSS hooligans.

They raised high-pitched pro-Islam, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The protesters demanded awarding of exemplary punishment to the culprit so that no one could dare indulge in such profane acts in the future. The protesters were led by Hurriyat leaders including Umar Aadil Dar.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the sacrilegious act and beating of two Muslim farmers by Hindu extremists in the Reasi district. He said that such acts by the people affiliated with communal forces are part of a well-planned strategy to provoke Muslims to retaliate and find an excuse to carry out their massacre.

Meanwhile, a report released by Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism on Monday, maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are the worst victims of Indian state terrorism.

On the other hand, the APHC-AJK also organised a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, against the blasphemous remarks of a BJP leader in Reasi area of the Jammu region. The participants of the demonstration demanded strict action against the culprit.