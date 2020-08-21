Debt trap gets worse

The PTI has seen matters get worse

The PTI came to power deriding the previous governments, particularly its immediate predecessor, the PML(N), for miring the country in debt, to no avail, except to enrich corrupt politicians. The PTI had a simple solution: plug corruption, and use the money saved on the welfare of the people. Between the cup and lip, something slipped. The result has been the ballooning of public debt from Rs 24.95 trillion to Rs 36.3 trillion over the two years it has been in office. The cost of borrowing has been brought down from 5.3 percent to 1.2 percent, but the increase in debt from 72.5 percent of GDP to 87 percent.

Some of the blame goes to the extraordinary expenditures of the covid-19 crisis, and some, as the Prime Minister says, to the rising pensions bill, but basically either the PTI has failed, or it had the wrong end of the stick. The Prime Minister is haring after pensions now that corruption, mafias, or any other excuse has not served to remove the problem, but while it is true that the salary bill of serving employees is Rs 500 billion, the pensions bill is Rs 470 billion. It should be noted that of this, Rs 369 billion go to retired military personnel. The problem is that, unless the government reneges on commitments which may have been made several decades ago, when today’s nonagenarian pensioner was recruited in his 20s, the bill will not go down until recruits on the new terms reach pensionable age, about 35 years from now.

The essential problem is one of governance. The Federal Board of Revenue has been repeatedly missing its targets. The IMF is airily giving revenue targets that cannot be met, and which it knows will be missed. Expanding the tax net and austerity were planks on which the PTI ran. Unfortunately, efforts to expend the tax net are blocked by the special interests which have the PM’s ear, while austerity very quickly dissolved in a series of photo-ops more wasteful than the original extravagance. The PTI will never admit it, but the problem increasingly looks like plain, old-fashioned, incompetence.