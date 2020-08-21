CPEC to enhance Pakistan-China cooperation, Xi tells Alvi

–Chinese president expresses willingness to work with Pakistan to build a community of shared future

ISLAMABAD: China’s President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping on Friday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a landmark project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and is of great significance to the further development of the Pakistan-China all weather strategic cooperative partnership and the building of a closer community of shared future.

In a special letter written to President Dr Arif Alvi, Chinese President Xi said that Pakistan and China are good brothers and partners with special friendship.

He also expressed appreciation for President Alvi’s special letter of congratulations on the second conference of the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism. Xi said that it fully demonstrated the great importance Pakistan attached and support rendered to Pakistan-China relations and the CPEC.

Referring to the second conference of the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism (JCM) held on Thursday, President Xi said that the political parties of China and Pakistan have carried out friendly consultations on a regular basis, which have consolidated our political consensus on vigorously promoting the steady and long term development of the CPEC and high quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation.

Commenting on the joint fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese President Xi said that since the outbreak of coronavirus, the global fight against the disease has fully proved that mutual support, solidarity and cooperation are the only way to defeat the pandemic. “China is ready to work with Pakistan to deepen the building of Pakistan-China community of shared future, jointly promote unity and cooperation among countries in the region and maintain the sound momentum of peace and development in the region,” he concluded.