Beauty standards

The obession over the white complexion in our society exists from a long period of time. It is really disheartening to hear that someone got rejected due to his/her skin color, not being white enough or being too dark. The craze for having a white skin is so much that there are specific injections to convert the skin whiter. Many use home remedies for glowing skin. We can see the advertisements for promoting fairness creams which show that a girl or boy with fair skin can easily achieve anything without any judgment. The concept of white being beautiful has its root in history, and till today, we calling ourselves educated still believes the same old senseless ethic. Despite being Muslims, we easily discriminate others due to dark skin tone when our religion clears that everyone is equal. People are more than their skin colors. Hazrat Ali (R.A) said,“ Your souls are precious, and can only be equal to the price of paradise, so do not sell them for anything else”. These words by Imam Ali (R.A) clearly shows that actual beauty lies in our soul that is worth paradise.

Fiza Nasir

Turbat