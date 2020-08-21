At least 7 killed in rain-related incidents in Karachi

— Concerned departments t0ld to remain alert

KARACHI: Hit with another monsoon spell, at least seven citizens lost their lives due to rain-related incidents, and roads in various parts of the city were swamped, here on Friday.

The Met department claimed the highest amount of rainfall of 185.7mm, recorded in Surjani Town.

Meanwhile, 14.4mm was recorded at Karachi (MOS), 54mm at PAF Masroor Base, 22mm at PAF Faisal Base, 84mm at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 106.4mm at North Karachi, 106mm at Nazimabad, 20mm at Saddar, 25mm at Landhi, 28.2mm at University Road, 20.8mm at Jinnah Terminal, 11.5mm at Kemari and 28.5mm at Saadi Town.

The Met office on Thursday had predicted that a monsoon spell, in Karachi and other parts of Sindh and Balochistan, would enter on Friday and could last till Monday.

“Strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate Sindh from Friday to Monday,” it said in a brief statement.

“Under the influence of this system rain, winds and thundershowers, with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu, and Sibbi from Friday to Monday.”

During the monsoon observed today, a young man died after being electrocuted in the city’s Docks area, reported police and rescue officials. They stated that 20-year-old Saifullah died while turning on an electrical switch at his home in Machar Colony. The body was later transferred to the Civil Hospital to complete legal formalities.

SHO Azam Rajpur said that the deceased’s family did not want to pursue the case legally, reported a local news outlet.

In separate incidents, two men died after being struck by lightning on the outskirts of Malir. The deceased were identified as Shah Nawaz and Sultan Mallah. Police and rescue workers said the two died after being struck by lightning at a farmhouse in Haji Mehar Goth.

In the New Karachi area, a man, his teenage son, and brother drowned after falling into a drain on Friday evening, according to police. Area SHO Tahir Khan told a local news outlet that Bilal, 17, slipped and fell into a nullah near Bismillah Chowk, following which his father, Nasir, and Nasir’s brother Adnan, jumped in order to save the teenager, but they too drowned. The officer said the nullah was flooded after the heavy rain.

Rescue workers and area residents were trying to rescue the three family members but there was no sign of them even after one hour, Khan said.

In a separate incident, a teenager drowned in Lyari River near Teen Hatti, according to rescue workers. They said that some boys were playing football when the ball fell into the river and the teenager, Ali Raza, tried to retrieve it, but the heavy flow of water swept him away. An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said they had to stop the rescue operation due to darkness.

Earlier on Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah instructed the concerned departments to remain vigilant and begin preparations for draining rainwater.

“As soon as the rain stops, water accumulated in low-lying areas should be drained using machines, people’s homes should be protected.” he directed.

“The administration should take all the possible steps to protect the lives and the property of the people”, he added.

Despite the CM’s instructions, images, and videos flooded on social media showing accumulated rainwater on roads and entering houses. Citizens called out the administration for their failure to resolve the city’s disintegrating drainage system, despite making high claims.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said earlier today that the provincial government is blamed every time it rains in Karachi even though all ministers, including the chief minister, are present on the ground and dealing with the situation.

Addressing a press conference, Wahab said that rains had “wreaked havoc” in Lahore yesterday and water had entered hospitals and houses, but the chief minister was nowhere to be seen and the prime minister did not take notice. “No one said that Lahore was destroyed.”

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman to visit Karachi and begin cleaning up the city.

The premier signed a summary authorising NDMA and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to carry out a cleanliness drive in Karachi with “unlimited funds”.

The prime minister had issued the instruction after three separate monsoon spells in July laid waste to the city’s crumbling infrastructure as rainwater, mixed with sewage, flooded entire localities in the city, and turned roads into rivers.