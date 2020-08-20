Terrorising guests

If you happen to have relatives or friends in Karachi’s Malir Cantonment or you are invited to a social gathering, then your affection for your hosts should be strong. A visitor to the locality could walk into a dreadful experience, especially if the visit is on holidays, weekends or even in the evenings.

There are two checkposts for visitors: one at Model Colony and another at the end of University Road: the latter being more in use due to its easy access through the newly-built link road from Shara e Faisal.

An average waiting time at the checkposts could easily be half an hour or even more. Although the infrastructure built is quite adequate and neat, the processing time is agonisingly slow due to understaffing. There is one official for vehicle and driver entry and one official for other passengers of the vehicle, which takes ages.

All entries are done manually with questions asked in the style of immigration officers. After you have cleared this test, you get in a long queue of vehicles for final security checks and checking of your entry permits.

By the time you arrive at your host’s place, your mind is filled with thoughts as how to avoid this place in future.

It is beyond understanding how two well-built checkposts cannot be handled efficiently.

So the next time you visit Malir Cantonment, it has got to be out of the love for your relatives.

Aashir Saleem

Karachi