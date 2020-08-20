Sindh cabinet approves creation of new district in Karachi

–Parliamentary parties decide to confront provincial government’s decision

KARACHI: In an important development, the Sindh government on Thursday approved the creation of a new district in Karachi.

The Sindh cabinet meeting held in the port city with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair, approved to make Keamari Town as a new district of the city.

The cabinet recommended to include areas of SITE, Baldia and Harbour into district Keamari and also proposed to make Maripur as another new district.

There are currently seven sub-divisions in District West, Karachi, and it is the second-largest district in Sindh according to population, the cabinet was told.

During the meeting, the chief minister proposed to rename District South in Karachi with South Karachi. “The districts in the city should be named after their popular areas,” suggested Murad in the meeting.

The cabinet members also put forward a suggestion to divide Khairpur into two districts.

Speaking over the local government institutions, CM Murad said that Sindh is the only province where local government institutions have completed a five-year term. “We [Sindh government] allowed Mayor Waseem Akhtar to work freely with all resources and supported him for the uplift of Karachi,” he said.

He said that the provincial government is working on a new local government system and will make new amendments.

It is pertinent to mention here that with the addition of the new district, the number of the administrative districts has gone up from six to seven, including South, West, East, Central, Malir, Korangi and Keemari districts.

According to the map, the district South Karachi comprises seven sub-divisions including Saddar, Arambagh, Civil Line, Garden, Lyari, Harbour and Maripur.

District East Karachi consists of four subdivisions including Ferozabad, Jamshed Quarters, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulzar-e-Hijri (Scheme-33).

District Malir Karachi comprises six sub-divisions including Bin Qasim, Ibrahim Hydri, Shah Mureed, Gaddap, Airport and Murad Memon.

PARLIAMENTARY PARTIES TO CONFRONT DECISION:

On the other hand, parliamentary parties have decided to confront creating of seventh district in Karachi by the Sindh government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) strongly opposed the approval of seventh district in the port city. The MQM-P lawmakers decided to move to the court against the Sindh government’s decision for the creating of ‘Keamari district’.

The decision was also rejected by the top leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP).

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal announced in a press conference that his political party will organise a protest outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the controversial decision of the Sindh government.

Suspicions have been raised that the latest development of the creation of ‘Keamari district’ would affect the working relationship established between the federal and Sindh governments for the development of the metropolis.