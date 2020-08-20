Resolving Karachi’s woes

Rivals work jointly on establishment’s watch

Despite being riven by deep-set suspicions and rivalries, the federal and Sindh governments have agreed to work together to resolve some of the harrowing problems faced by the people of Karachi. The move would be hailed as the issues faced by the country’s industrial hub can only be resolved through centre-province cooperation.

Last year Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi slammed the Sindh government for failure to clean Karachi’s drains and volunteered to perform the job with the help of PTI workers. He ended up failing miserably. This year the task was assigned to the NDMA and FWO which could dredge only three stormwater drains. The DG NDMA underlined the various hurdles, concluding that finally all stakeholders would have to be brought on board to create a consensus for a permanent solution.

In order to succeed, the leaders at the centre and the province have to be extra careful. The PM didn’t put his best foot forward when he made the cryptic remark that his government was about take a major action in Karachi. Consequently while the Sindh government was holding talks with the federal government’s team, the PPP was conducting protests all over Sindh against the perceived dismemberment of the province.

What is needed in days to come is for both sides to avoid surrendering to the electoral needs of some of their shortsighted lawmakers. The PPP government is justified to maintain that it alone is entitled under the Constitution to execute uplift works in Sindh and its capital city Karachi. Any committee assigned the task of initiating the activity has therefore to be presided over by the Sindh CM. The unresolved issue of the committee’s chairman needs to be resolved urgently.

The committee will have to work on six areas, including potable water, sewerage system, solid waste disposal, clearing nullahs, removing encroachments, repairing roads, and introducing a modern transportation system. A list of projects would be finalised in two weeks to be divided between the Centre and Sindh to take charge. The source of financing the projects will also be worked out. It remains to be seen if the political parties can manage to safely traverse the political minefield.