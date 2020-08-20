PMD predicts thunderstorms, heavy rainfall in Karachi for next two days

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain in Karachi for August 21 and 22.

The PMD, while issuing a report on monsoon rains, said apart from Karachi, other districts of Sindh are also likely to receive rainfall.

Director Meteorology Abdul Qayyum Bhutto said that there is low air pressure system near India’s Rajasthan region, which is moving towards the west.

“Under its influence, monsoon currents are entering eastern Sindh, rains in Karachi may continue till Sunday,” the director said, adding that rain is also expected in Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Hyderabad and other districts.