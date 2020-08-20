ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.
Constitutional, legal and political matters were discussed in the meeting, said a press release issued by PM Office.
Dr Awan presented calendar of the third parliamentary year of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to the prime minister.
PM, Babar Awan discuss constitutional, legal, political matters
