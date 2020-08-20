﻿ PM, Babar Awan discuss constitutional, legal, political matters | Pakistan Today

PM, Babar Awan discuss constitutional, legal, political matters

by INP , (Last Updated 5 hours ago)

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.
Constitutional, legal and political matters were discussed in the meeting, said a press release issued by PM Office.
Dr Awan presented calendar of the third parliamentary year of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to the prime minister.



