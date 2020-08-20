PIC organizes training sessions of RTI

LAHORE: A two-day training session was organised at the Punjab Information Commission (PIC) to raise awareness about the Right to Information Act.

The training session was attended by public information officers (PIO) of as many as 120 government departments, including Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Governor’s House, Finance Department, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Police Department and representatives of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Punjab Finance Department Public Information Officer Ali Bukhari told Pakistan Today that the training session was very informative. “We came to know through this session that a lot of work is being done in Punjab regarding Right to Information. Anyway, all the information in government offices is the trust of the common man and if anyone asks us for information, we should give them access without any hesitation. In the session conducted by the Commission, we have also been taught how to prepare and submit the annual report on time,” he said.

Nimra Khan, who is the section officer and PIO of S&GAD, said, “In this session, we have been taught the complete guidelines regarding public information. Capacity building of government officials was very important in terms of the right to information. Some people in our society also misuse information and that too needs to be stopped.”

Punjab Information Commission Chief Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah told Pakistan Today that the training organised by the commission was very informative. “It is very important for us to raise awareness about the Right to Information Act in government offices. The commission also aims to make information accessible to the public. The Commission is an independent enforcement body for RTI, set up under the Punjab Transparency and RTI Act, 2013. Its role is to set the required mechanisms for RTI in Punjab, raise public awareness of the law, help public bodies comply with the law, train public information officers, monitor their performance, decide complaints and take action against those failing to comply,” he said.

“In some government departments, we have observed that government officials are reluctant to give information to the common man which is wrong. The Commission receives complaints and takes action on RTI implementation-related issues like wrongful denial of access to information, non-provision of information within the stipulated time, refusal to receive and process the request from an applicant, furnishing false, misleading or incomplete information, charging fee or cost for the provision of information in excess of the amount prescribed under the Act, etc. and after the examination of the complaint and the evidence received, the Commission can exercise the powers of the civil court to summon for witnesses or records,” he added.

He further said that if an accused is found guilty, the Commission holds the power to impose a penalty, which is a deduction of two days’ salary for each day of delay in providing information, or a fine up to the maximum of Rs50,000 for other offences.

Shah said that since destroying any record is a punishable offence according to law, therefore, anyone who willfully destroys or otherwise obstructs access to information that is subject to an RTI request, or internal review, or complaint to the Commission, is committing an offence punishable with imprisonment for up to two years and/or a fine, not less than Rs10,000.

“So far we have launched many awareness campaigns in Punjab regarding the right to information which has resulted in the common man getting information easily from government offices. The purpose of this two-day training was to train government officials to be friendly with the public and for each department to submit its annual report to the commission. The last date for submission of the annual report is August 25 and we hope that this year government departments will submit their annual reports to the commission on time and the general public should have access to these reports whenever they need it. The public will also be able to download it from the website of the concerned department and also from us,” he added.