National Party chief Mir Hasil Bizenjo passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: National Party chief Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo passed away on Thursday, his family members have confirmed. He was 62.
The veteran politician belonging to Balochistan was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.
According to the reports, he was suffering from lung cancer.
Bizenjo had served as Minister for Maritime Affairs during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) last tenure (2013 to2018) in the federal government.
The seasoned politician had also remained a member of the National Assembly.