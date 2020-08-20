National Party chief Mir Hasil Bizenjo passes away in Karachi

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: National Party chief Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo passed away on Thursday, his family members have confirmed. He was 62.

The veteran politician belonging to Balochistan was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

According to the reports, he was suffering from lung cancer.

Bizenjo had served as Minister for Maritime Affairs during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) last tenure (2013 to2018) in the federal government.

The seasoned politician had also remained a member of the National Assembly.