Nalli Boy announces new track ‘Chautha Time Aayega’

LONDON: Raiwind-native hip hop artist Nalli Boy has announced a new album called ‘The Martial Matters LP’, which is set to arrive at the end of this year on his own label, Jamhoori Records. With the announcement, Nalli Boy also released a new single from the album ‘Chautha Time Aayega,’ which also features MC Sher.

The new track has Nalli Boy offer his signature cerebral, conversational, constitutional verses over a minimal beat. The song follows previous singles for the rapper’s new album after ‘Meri Nalli Mein’, ‘Sher Aya Faer’ and ‘Jati Hip Hop’, which debuted on Comedy Central’s Stand Up Democracy.

According to a press release, Nalli Boy says the record was largely borne from the personal crisis he was navigating. “Before my world went to sh*t for the third time in July 2017, I had already expressed a few personal crises – two to be precise,” says Nalli Boy.

“Sh*t had gone haywire personally and professionally and my therapist had to remind me that I keep making the same mistakes. He told me I can process those mistakes because I have an outlet to process some of my sh*t in rap music,” he adds.

After the release of ‘The Martial Matters LP’, Nalli Boy, who also merges hip hop with other genres, will start writing more music under the banners of ‘Daig Against the Machine’, ‘System of a Bong’ and ‘Imli Biscuit’ – the latter famous for the track, ‘My Way or the Paaye Way’.