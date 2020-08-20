Muharram crescent sighted, Ashura on Sept 10

The Hijri year of 1442 has started with the sighting of the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram in Pakistan, announced the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday.

The committee said that the first month of the Islamic (Hijri) calendar will begin on Friday, August 21 and the Day of Ashura will fall on Sunday, August 30.

The Day of Ashura is marked by Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions on 10th of Muharram.

On 9th and 10th of Muharram, processions are taken out in all the major cities of the country with government deploying police and paramilitaries to ensure the security of mourners.