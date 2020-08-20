Mian Nawaz makes a comeback

Is he angling for a role his silence had lost him?

PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif’s contacts with PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman mark a comeback of sorts, since they represented a break in his self-imposed silence and his careful distancing of himself from political activity of any sort, whether of contacts with leaders of other parties, or of statements that rouse the party faithful. He told both that the PML-N was behind them in their efforts, assuring the Maulana of his party’s support in the FATF-mandated legislation, and Mr Bhutto Zardari of that support in calling a meeting of the Rehbar Committee.

It was also pertinent that the Maulana complained directly of the policies of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Mr Sharif may have been prompted to play a more active role because his following of Mian Shehbaz’s advice to keep quiet, does not seem to be paying dividends any more. After the initial relief of getting out of jail and Pakistan, he has now himself been declared an absconder in the Toshakhana reference by an accountability court, while his daughter Maryam, who he sees as silent despite her bail, is now being hounded by NAB. If this is the reward of silence, why not go down fighting?

However, fighting is now difficult. There are a number of senior party leaders, like Kh Asif, Kh Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, who have had NAB on their trail, the last three actually being imprisoned, who are not just leading figures in the party, but who are not happy with a particularly aggressive policy. With this background, Mr Sharif will first have to ensure that his party’s members are on board before he attempts to unite the opposition. It is not likely that the opposition can combine successfully to bring down the government. However, it can end the present crowing by the PTI that opposition parties are too disunited to do it any harm, by a display of unity and an aligning of policies. It is only if he can achieve that, that Mr Sharif can hope to get to a stage where he is allowed unrestricted political activity.