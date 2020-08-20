Major Political Parties unite to support CPEC as ‘game changer’, reject ‘New Cold War’

ISLAMABAD: Nine major political parties of the country on Thursday rejected the ‘New Cold War’ and vowed their full support to China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a game-changer.

The International Department of Communist Party of China (CPC), in collaboration with Pakistan-China Institute, organized the second conference of CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism (JCM) on the theme of “Working Together to Promote Economic Development and Improve People’s Lives Through High-Quality CPEC Cooperation.”

The conference was participated by 9 political parties: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), the Pakistan People’s Party, the Balochistan Awami Party, the National Party, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, the Awami National Party, the Jamaat-e-Islami, and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, as well as leading officials from relevant government departments and representatives from the business community of the two countries. The first JCM was held in Beijing in March 2019 and this JCM has now emerged as the institutional mechanism between the CPC and Pakistani political parties for CPEC coordination and communication.

This online conference of 9 political parties representing both the government and the opposition was the first of its kind in Pakistan that agreed to preserve, protect and promote CPEC, above party lines, since they all view CPEC as a “game-changer and a guarantor of a better tomorrow for Pakistan’s 220 million people”.

President Arif Alvi, in a congratulatory message to the conference, termed CPEC as ‘an iconic project of the Belt & Road Initiative which will change the destiny of the region and promote regional connectivity’.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support to One China policy and strongly opposed any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of China concerning Hong Kong and Taiwan. He also thanked China for supporting Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

The conference was co-chaired from the Pakistani side by the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, and from the Chinese side by Minister of the International Department of CPC Song Tao, who is a member of the Chinese Central leadership. The 3-hour long conference also had experts speaking on various issues.

Minister of IDCPC H.E. Song Tao, in his keynote speech, thanked the president of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi for sending the congratulatory letter. While appreciating the consensus to take it forward, he said that party to party cooperation between China and Pakistan is increasing and CPEC is entering into a new era.

Senator Sadiq Sanjrani, in his Keynote Address, credited China for promoting regional connectivity with its landmark Belt and Road Initiative and extended Pakistan’s support to President Xi Jinping’s vision of “shared prosperity” and “win-win” cooperation of which CPEC is the practical manifestation. While appreciating President Xi Jinping’s leadership which has fulfilled the promise of “ruling for the people”, he pointed towards the role of CPC in accomplishing the first centennial goal by 2021.

Lastly, he affirmed that the Senate of Pakistan shall play a greater role in engaging the consensus of different parties and delivering political support for more cooperation between the countries under the CPEC.

Leader of CPC Jiangxi Provincial Committee Liu Qi congratulated all participants for the successful organization of the second JCM of political parties on CPEC. He said that the economic cooperation between Pakistan and China is important in the high-quality construction of CPEC. Moreover, he announced the donation of 500,000 masked and 2000 Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) to Pakistani political parties.

Mr. Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that this conference is a great moment that shows that all political parties are on one platform when it comes to CPEC. He also appreciated the exemplary measures taken by China during the fight against the pandemic. Moreover, he reaffirmed the commitment and confidence of PTI in taking CPEC forward.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Chairman of Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, who is also a founding Chairman of PCI, congratulated China on successfully combating Covid-19 through timely measures, decisive leadership and a governance system based on excellent health care facilities as well as a people-centered approach and thanked China for its support to Pakistan during the Covid-19 crisis. Moreover, he said that CPEC remains uninterrupted despite the pandemic and is connecting the less developed parts of Pakistan through the Western route. It has activated Gwadar port as the hub of regional connectivity including Afghan transit trade and connectivity with Central Asia.

Lastly, he said that Pakistan fully supports China in the defense of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, rejects politicizing of the pandemic, appreciates China’s positive role, and rejects the notion of a new cold war. Both countries support each other’s core interests and he referred to the presence in China today of a high-level civil-military delegation led by the Foreign Minister.

Sherry Rehman, Vice President of the Pakistan People’s Party and Chairperson of the Senate Committee on CPEC said that CPEC is the poster child of BRI and is the economic stabilizer for Pakistan. She reiterated PPP’s support to CPEC and PPP is invested in the “Chinese dream”.

Pakistan believes in China’s sovereign right to develop and stays firm to the One-China policy. Moreover, she said that Pakistan and China share an outstanding history of cooperation. Lastly, she appreciated China for emerging as a world leader in the current crisis.

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Governor of Balochistan said that the year 2020 is rough and tough and China has emerged as a key player in world politics and economy. China and Pakistan are all-weather friends and strategic partners and Pakistan was the first country to send medical aid to China when it was fighting Covid pandemic.

Moreover, he said that western media shows its double standards when it comes to reporting of Xinjiang issue. He said that people in Xinjiang are reaping the benefits of China’s development. Moreover, he said that Balochistan is an important link between CPEC and Gwadar port will help in connecting Pakistan with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

Mr. Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan said that he is happy to see the Covid cases in Pakistan getting lower day by day. The resilient nature of Pakistan-China friendship and CPEC can be gauged from the fact that it survived even the Covid pandemic and has become stronger.

Moreover, he said that China will always stand side by side with Pakistan in all areas of cooperation and both countries will fight the challenges like Covid, together.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director, Pakistan-China Institute called for a ‘Health Silk Road’ in light of the pandemic and criticised double standards on China from the West.

Two videos were also played, one regarding the China’s Battle against Covid-19 and other on political consensus between parties in Pakistan and China on CPEC

The representatives from the political parties of Pakistan like Senator Sitara Ayaz, Parliamentary Leader of ANP; Dr Ishaq Baloch from National Party; Senator Usman Khan Kakar, provincial President of PKMAP; Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, provincial President of JI; Maulana Asad Mahmood, Parliamentary Leader of JUI-F; and Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Leader of BAP Parliamentary Party also talked about the defining role of CPEC in the development and upliftment of their respective provinces and Pakistan as a whole.

Maulana Asad Mahmood proposed an Industrial Park in Dera Ismail Khan, while Senator Sitara Ayaz who chairs the Climate Change Committee, called for Pak-China cooperation on Climate Change.

At the end of the conference, a joint statement was adopted unanimously by all the participants, criticized the ‘slander’ against CPEC, and said the JCM would maintain ‘strategic communication’ and build consensus amongst political parties.