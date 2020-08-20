Lahore Authorities alerted as Met department predicts further rain

LAHORE: The Lahore authorities have been put on alert as the Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department on Thursday predicted more rain in Punjab, including Lahore, where the roads in several areas are already overloaded with water as it rained overnight.

The Lakshmi Chowk Area received the heaviest showers as 186mm of rain was recorded over there.

The managing director of Lahore’s Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued directions to the officials and staff members, asking them to remain in the field to manage the situation effectively.

Separately, other cities in Punjab also experienced rain during the night, causing submerged roads and heavy traffic. According to the Met department, more rain, wind, and thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Murree, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Jhang, Narowal, Lahore and Sahiwal, Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and D.G. Khan.

FIVE FAMILY MEMBERS DIE

Earlier today, five family members, including four children and a woman, died as the roof of their house collapsed in Mandi Bahauddin. Rescue services recovered the bodies of the deceased.

Phalia Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Hafiz Mohammad Imtiaz said that the roof, which was already in a poor state, collapsed after being hit by rain.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the event and demanded a report. The deputy commissioner and district police officer, while reviewing the rescue operation, conveyed their condolences to the family.

CM Buzdar directed authorities in Punjab to “remain vigilant” and provide immediate relief in case of any unfortunate incident caused by rain, Radio Pakistan reported.

He added that the situation is being monitored, and quick drainage of water has to be ensured in the future.

Earlier this week, the MET Office said heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in nullah/streams of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday.

Following predictions of heavy rainfall, Islamabad and Rawalpindi authorities were also directed to stay on high alert.